Vaccines to be delivered to most vulnerable within weeks
Government publishes Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy with plan to roll out large-scale programme using mass vaccination centres in early 2021
Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered to priority groups in early 2021 through long-term care facilities, healthcare sites, mass vaccination centres, GP practices and pharmacies, according to the newly published Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy.
The government’s strategy, formulated by the National Vaccination Taskforce, provides a detailed framework for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, the first of which is expected to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by the end of this month.
Taoiseach Micheál...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The stuff of life: how a vaccine building block could revolutionise medicine
mRNA, or messenger RNA, is not only at the centre of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines: it can also be harnessed to treat diseases ranging from cancer to Alzheimer’s
This Christmas could be the most dangerous time of the year
Despite reports of booming trade in restaurants and retail, research indicates that people are cautious about visiting others at Christmas
Irish firm launches hygiene pod to track crowds’ safe movement
Cpac Modular’s Safegate system will range in price from €32,000 to €50,000 per unit, based on the amount of technology a client wishes to have inside it
Joining the queue: the 14 categories of prioritised vaccine recipients
Elderly in care homes and frontline workers at top of list, while pregnant women and children will be among last to get doses