Vaccines to be delivered to most vulnerable within weeks

Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered to priority groups in early 2021 through long-term care facilities, healthcare sites, mass vaccination centres, GP practices and pharmacies, according to the newly published Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy.

The government’s strategy, formulated by the National Vaccination Taskforce, provides a detailed framework for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, the first of which is expected to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by the end of this month.

Taoiseach Micheál...