Vaccine travel passports are all set for lift-off

When FC Midtjylland took the lead against Copenhagen two weeks ago, their Brazilian-born striker, Júnior Brumado, did something he has not done for more than a year.

He ran to celebrate in front of his team’s supporters.

More than 4,000 were watching from the stands of the MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark as Brumado’s opening goal was followed by three more for the home side to win 4-1.