Vaccine rollout to millions will be a massive test of logistics

The global race to develop Covid-19 vaccines has been overtaken by the global race to roll them out.
Despite the World Health Organisation’s pleas to “fairly distribute“ vaccines, rich countries have already scrambled to order significant supplies from promising contenders such as Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Canada currently leads with approximately 9.5 vaccine doses per person. This is followed by Australia (5.3), Britain (5.2), the US (3.1) and the EU (2.7).
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team