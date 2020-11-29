Tuesday December 1, 2020
Vaccine rollout to millions will be a massive test of logistics

The NHS in the UK has reportedly been told to get ready to administer vaccines by Tuesday, in the US they’re talking about December 10, while Micheál Martin has talked about us getting it early in the new year and perhaps earlier for some

29th November, 2020
The process of rolling out a vaccine will be a logistical, social and economic challenge that will take the best part of 2021 to achieve, it has been warned

The global race to develop Covid-19 vaccines has been overtaken by the global race to roll them out.

Despite the World Health Organisation’s pleas to “fairly distribute“ vaccines, rich countries have already scrambled to order significant supplies from promising contenders such as Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Canada currently leads with approximately 9.5 vaccine doses per person. This is followed by Australia (5.3), Britain (5.2), the US (3.1) and the EU (2.7).

Related Stories

Compulsory vaccination could be supported by Constitution

If the Oireachtas were to make Covid-19 vaccine mandatory, some legal experts believe constitutional law could support rather than defeat such a move

Rosanna Cooney | 1 day ago

De Gascun: negative result not passport to ignore advice

The director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory warns coronavirus may not show up on a test for one or two days if people have already caught it from their travels

Aaron Rogan | 1 day ago

Open for Christmas: what it might cost us

As the state reopens restaurants and shops, and lifts some restrictions for the festive season, public health experts are mulling what’s likely to come after a Christmas like no other

Danielle Barron | 1 day ago