Vaccine rollout: Ireland likely to spend summer 2021 in limbo

“I haven’t danced in so long,” Ashleigh Connors from Wicklow said. “It gives me shivers just thinking about it.“

The 28-year-old, who has attended Electric Picnic every year since 2012, was one of many celebrating an announcement by the festival organisers early last week that it could go ahead next September if the vaccine rollout was completed.

“To be dancing in a grassy field somewhere surrounded by my friends would...