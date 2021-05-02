Vaccine rollout faces dilemma over who gets what as coalition tries to reach its key targets
Delivery schedules and vaccine restrictions make it highly likely HSE will have to administer over 400,000 vaccines a week by June
Daniel MurrayBusiness Reporter @danieltmurray
The vaccine rollout is facing a host of new operational challenges due to vaccine restrictions and delivery schedules, just as it needs to ramp up to hit long-promised targets.
Last week, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) advised restricting Johnson & Johnson to the over-50s, while AstraZeneca, which had previously been restricted to the over-60s, will now be allowed for the over-50s as well.
On the face of it, these changes are...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tony O’Brien: High-speed reopening gives no time to evaluate its impact
The government’s reopening plan comes with the knowledge that the vaccine programme here needs to be substantially completed if its gains are to mean anything
New vaccine deals to deliver 20 million doses by end of 2023
HSE scrambles to reorganise ongoing rollout amid disruption to over-50s plan while IBM and Salesforce are hired to develop vaccine passport app to restart travel sector
Covid-19: Here comes the sun as rollout raises hopes of a brighter future
Society is no longer in suspended animation. But joy at a staged return to normal life is tempered by apprehension on the part of many
Colin Murphy: India shows we are a long way from a post-pandemic world
A year into this crisis, Covid-19 still has the ability to inflict considerable suffering of the kind being witnessed in India. How did we let this happen?