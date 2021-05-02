Vaccine rollout faces dilemma over who gets what as coalition tries to reach its key targets

The vaccine rollout is facing a host of new operational challenges due to vaccine restrictions and delivery schedules, just as it needs to ramp up to hit long-promised targets.

Last week, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) advised restricting Johnson & Johnson to the over-50s, while AstraZeneca, which had previously been restricted to the over-60s, will now be allowed for the over-50s as well.

On the face of it, these changes are...