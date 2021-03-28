Subscribe Today
Vaccine programme suspended at Beacon Hospital

Minister for Health acts after 20 teachers from the chief executive’s children’s school received left-over vaccines from the private hospital

Eva Short
Killian Woods - avatar

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
28th March, 2021
Vaccine programme suspended at Beacon Hospital
“Alternative arrangements” are being put in place by the HSE, the statement from the HSE said

Stephen Donnelly has asked the HSE to suspend vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital amid ongoing controversy over the vaccination of 20 teachers at the private hospital.

In a statement yesterday, the Minister for Health said the vaccinations of the teachers, ahead of their place in the schedule, was “entirely inappropriate and completely unacceptable”.

Those who are already scheduled to be administered vaccine doses at the private hospital will be able to avail of...

Business Post
Business Post

