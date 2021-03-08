Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Vaccine effect begins to show as hospitalisation among the elderly plummets

The amount of people over 65 requiring hospital treatment for Covid-19 has fallen by 89 per cent since January 15

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
8th March, 2021
Vaccine effect begins to show as hospitalisation among the elderly plummets
Hospitalisation of the over 65s has fallen 15 percentage points more than the under 65s since the peak of the third wave as the vaccine rollout takes effect. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

There has been a significant drop in hospitalisation of the elderly due to Covid-19 as the first signs of the “vaccine effect” are being felt in Ireland.

Hospitalisation of the over 65s has fallen 15 percentage points more than the under 65s since the peak of the third wave.

According to an analysis by the Business Post, since January 15 the seven day average in hospitalisations of those under 65 fell 74 per cent,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The failure to reach a target of 100,000 vaccines administered last week is being blamed on a shortfall in delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine

State hoping to speed up pace of vaccination drive

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 1 day ago
This government, with its triple-headed leadership structure, just can’t get its story straight

Tony O’Brien: Our leaky government needs to get its story straight

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 1 day ago
Dr Mike Thompson and Margaret McCarthy at the Bishopstown campus of Munster Technological University in Cork where vaccinations for the over 85s were taking place last week Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Supply and communications hold key to vaccine roll-out

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 1 day ago
Ready for rollout: a worker at the Pfizer production plant in Puurs in Belgium where the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is produced Picture: Getty

Feeling the pinch: the story behind the ‘slow’ EU vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1