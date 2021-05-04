Subscribe Today
Vaccine age restrictions create a ‘two-tier’ rollout, says immunologist

Professor Kingston Mills has warned that the new rules mean higher risk groups are getting less effective vaccines

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
4th May, 2021
The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has restricted use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the over-50s. Picture: Getty

Restricting some vaccines to older age groups has created a “two-tier” vaccine rollout in Ireland, a leading immunologist has said.

Kingston Mills, a professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College Dublin, said recent changes to the programme created a risk of giving the most effective vaccines to the least vulnerable age groups while older age groups wait longer for less effective vaccines.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has restricted use of AstraZeneca...

