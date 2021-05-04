Vaccine age restrictions create a ‘two-tier’ rollout, says immunologist

Restricting some vaccines to older age groups has created a “two-tier” vaccine rollout in Ireland, a leading immunologist has said.

Kingston Mills, a professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College Dublin, said recent changes to the programme created a risk of giving the most effective vaccines to the least vulnerable age groups while older age groups wait longer for less effective vaccines.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has restricted use of AstraZeneca...