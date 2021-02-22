Subscribe Today
Vaccination of community pharmacists to start this week

Move could result in vaccines being administered to the public at local pharmacies by the end of March

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
22nd February, 2021
Most pharmacists will be vaccinated using the AstraZeneca vaccine, as the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna are being prioritised for older age groups. Picture: Getty

The vaccination of community pharmacists from Covid-19 is to get underway this week, ahead of vaccines becoming available at pharmacies around the country.

Community pharmacists have this week begun to receive allotted times for their first vaccine jabs, with most of the 6,750 registered pharmacists in Ireland expected to receive their first dose within weeks. The move could see community pharmacies across Ireland begin to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the public by the end of...

