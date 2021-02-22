Vaccination of community pharmacists to start this week

The vaccination of community pharmacists from Covid-19 is to get underway this week, ahead of vaccines becoming available at pharmacies around the country.

Community pharmacists have this week begun to receive allotted times for their first vaccine jabs, with most of the 6,750 registered pharmacists in Ireland expected to receive their first dose within weeks. The move could see community pharmacies across Ireland begin to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the public by the end of...