Vaccination of community pharmacists to start this week
Move could result in vaccines being administered to the public at local pharmacies by the end of March
The vaccination of community pharmacists from Covid-19 is to get underway this week, ahead of vaccines becoming available at pharmacies around the country.
Community pharmacists have this week begun to receive allotted times for their first vaccine jabs, with most of the 6,750 registered pharmacists in Ireland expected to receive their first dose within weeks. The move could see community pharmacies across Ireland begin to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the public by the end of...
HSE to GPs: administer leftover vaccine doses to patients’ spouses
GPs have been given guidance on who is next in line to receive vaccination, to prevent extra doses spoiling
Tony O’Brien: The government is emerging at last from its quarantine denial
Mass travel, from the influx of Italian fans after a cancelled rugby match, to Cheltenham, to holiday makers returning from Spain and the ‘meaningful Christmas’ shows a leadership that has been unwilling to learn from cruel experience
Hope springs eternal: HSE plans vaccine surge in April
A last-minute adjustment to ditch the AstraZeneca jab for the over-70s brought another unwelcome delay to the vaccine rollout, but GPs say steady work is being done behind the scenes
Breakdown of HSE’s €1.6 billion war chest to fight Covid-19
The National Service Plan shows that €200m of the €1.6bn allocated to fighting the pandemic is to be spent on the rollout of vaccinations