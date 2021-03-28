Vaccinated frontline staff told to stay at home for own safety
Dozens of workers with high-risk health conditions at intellectual disability centres are told they cannot go back to work until the HSE gives guidelines on the issue
A leading charity for people with intellectual disabilities is telling 57 vaccinated staff to stay at home due to concerns for their safety.
The Brothers of Charity employs around 4,300 staff in centres around the country.
Dozens of their employees with high-risk conditions have been staying at home for the past year. They have now been vaccinated, but have been told that they cannot go back to work until the HSE supplies guidelines on the issue.
