US unemployment claims double in a week to 6.6m

The depth of the downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was further illustrated today as the number of people newly unemployed in the US hit a record 6.6 million.

Figures from the US labour department showed the number of claims last week climbed to 6.65 million, up from 3.3 million the previous week.

The number exceeded most forecasts and will cause concern about the length of a recession caused by the coronavirus. Some analysts have suggested that the...