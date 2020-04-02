Thursday April 2, 2020
US unemployment claims double in a week to 6.6m

European Commission proposes €100bn package to soften Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on EU economy

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
2nd April, 2020
Boeing is reported to be offering staff voluntary redundancies. It is not yet clear how many of the company’s 150,000 staff may be accepted in the scheme. Picture: Getty

The depth of the downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was further illustrated today as the number of people newly unemployed in the US hit a record 6.6 million.

Figures from the US labour department showed the number of claims last week climbed to 6.65 million, up from 3.3 million the previous week.

The number exceeded most forecasts and will cause concern about the length of a recession caused by the coronavirus. Some analysts have suggested that the...

