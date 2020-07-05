Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Up in the air: are foreign holidays cancelled this summer?

People who have booked holidays seek clarity as airports and travel agencies are open, but the government advice is to stay at home

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
5th July, 2020
Tanya Airey, managing director of Sunway Travel: ‘People are in limbo’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Will they stay or will they go? The answer, at least with regard to Irish holidaymakers who planned a foreign holiday this year, would seem to be: “We don‘t know – and we need more guidance from the government.”

Tanya Airey, executive chair of the travel firm Sunway, described the current situation as one of “complete and utter confusion” in the wake of conflicting advice from health experts.

Last...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Close pubs that flout Covid-19 rules, says Vintners boss

‘Authorities should be taking action’ on small number of pubs that ignore virus guidelines, says chief executive of pubs representative group

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago

Tomás Ryan: Health versus the economy is a false dichotomy

Pitting one against the other makes no sense, because they are tied together on the same side of the scales

Tomás Ryan | 6 hours ago

Meat sector has second highest number of Covid-19 infections in Europe

Report highlights issues such as shared accommodation for low-paid workers who carpool to save costs

Daniel Murray | 6 hours ago