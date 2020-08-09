Union: meat plant workers with Covid-19 are going back to work

Meat plant workers suspected of having Covid-19 are returning to work instead of isolating, Siptu has claimed.
Conditions in the meat processing sector are under growing scrutiny due to a second wave of infections in plants in recent weeks which has contributed to the decision to lock down Kildare, Laois and Offaly.
Greg Ennis, the union’s organiser for the sector, said that he had been told of cases where workers were allowed to return to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team