Union: meat plant workers with Covid-19 are going back to work

Meat plant workers suspected of having Covid-19 are returning to work instead of isolating, Siptu has claimed.

Conditions in the meat processing sector are under growing scrutiny due to a second wave of infections in plants in recent weeks which has contributed to the decision to lock down Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

Greg Ennis, the union’s organiser for the sector, said that he had been told of cases where workers were allowed to return to...