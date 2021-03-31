Unemployment rate stays above 24% as lockdown continues

Almost a quarter of the workforce was unemployed in March as Covid-19 restrictions continue to take their toll on the economy, the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

The unemployment rate, including those on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), was 24.2 per cent, down slightly from 24.8 per cent in February. Young people were worst affected, with 59 per cent of 15 to 24-year-olds unemployed in March.

When those in receipt of the PUP are excluded, the...