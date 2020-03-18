Wednesday March 18, 2020
UN official urges states to halt all evictions amid pandemic

Special rapporteur says ‘extraordinary measures’ needed to stop rise in homelessness as result of Covid-19

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
18th March, 2020
Leilani Farha: “It is clear that only by providing adequate housing to all can we protect the world’s population from the coronavirus.” Picture: AFP via Getty Images

A United Nations official has called for states to introduce “extraordinary measures” to prevent tenant evictions and help homeowners who cannot meet mortgage payments due to Covid-19.

Leilani Farha, UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, said governments worldwide have relied on people isolating in their homes to counteract the spread of the coronavirus.

She added states must take urgent measures to prevent anyone falling into homelessness so the isolation and...

