UCD lecturer heads group helping Covid-19 medics

A UCD lecturer is leading a global group of technology experts hoping to use their time in self-isolation to develop a ventilator and medical supplies to assist in the effort to fight Covid-19.
Colin Keogh is working with computer engineers, scientists, researchers and medical doctors who are hoping to work on a project that could help those on the frontlines.
The initiative was started by Gui Cavalcanti , a Silicon Valley-based robotics entrepreneur, and has...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team