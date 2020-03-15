Sunday March 15, 2020
UCD lecturer heads group helping Covid-19 medics

Team of technology experts developing ventilator and medical supplies in battle against coronavirus

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
15th March, 2020
Colin Keogh, an engineer at UCD

A UCD lecturer is leading a global group of technology experts hoping to use their time in self-isolation to develop a ventilator and medical supplies to assist in the effort to fight Covid-19.

Colin Keogh is working with computer engineers, scientists, researchers and medical doctors who are hoping to work on a project that could help those on the frontlines.

The initiative was started by Gui Cavalcanti , a Silicon Valley-based robotics entrepreneur, and has...

