UCD lecturer heads group helping Covid-19 medics

A UCD lecturer is leading a global group of technology experts hoping to use their time in self-isolation to develop a ventilator and medical supplies to assist in the effort to fight Covid-19.

Colin Keogh is working with computer engineers, scientists, researchers and medical doctors who are hoping to work on a project that could help those on the frontlines.

The initiative was started by Gui Cavalcanti , a Silicon Valley-based robotics entrepreneur, and has...