Two-metre rule for children dining indoors won’t reduce virus risk, Nphet adviser says

Implementing stricter social distancing rules for indoor diners with children will not reduce the risk of allowing vaccinated and unvaccinated people to mix in pubs and restaurants, a National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) adviser has said.

Reports emerged this week that the government was considering implementing a two-metre distance requirement for adults accompanied by unvaccinated children in indoor dining spaces.

The new guidelines for the reopening of indoor dining next week will allow only...