Two-metre rule for children dining indoors won’t reduce virus risk, Nphet adviser says
Cathal Walsh said the government’s plan to allow indoor dining for unvaccinated children, even with added social distancing, differed ‘substantially’ from public health advice
Implementing stricter social distancing rules for indoor diners with children will not reduce the risk of allowing vaccinated and unvaccinated people to mix in pubs and restaurants, a National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) adviser has said.
Reports emerged this week that the government was considering implementing a two-metre distance requirement for adults accompanied by unvaccinated children in indoor dining spaces.
The new guidelines for the reopening of indoor dining next week will allow only...
Covid-19: Pubs and restaurants brace themselves for the new reality
The new ‘vaccine pass’ system is likely to create numerous problems for publicans but, as they wearily acknowledge, it’s better than being closed up
Cathal Mac Coille: Confusion and conflict sour state’s planned ‘middle path’ on indoor dining
Opinions differ sharply on whether reopening indoor dining for vaccinated people is a fair idea or a safe one. In reality, it’s an experiment and a compromise
Delta-specific vaccine could be ready in time for winter booster campaign
Pfizer will begin clinical trials next month for an altered version of its Covid jab that targets full spike protein of variant
Covid-19: ‘I'm hoping I won’t be one of those paying the price’
As someone who has had liver transplants and takes immunosuppressant drugs, DCU’s Professor of Public Health has a very personal stake in how the current stage of the coronavirus crisis is handled by the government