Trust in the government rose during early months of pandemic

Trust in the government rose during the first part of the pandemic due to the “relatively generous” Covid-19 supports it introduced for workers and businesses, according to a new study.

Researchers in NUI Galway found that the “strong policy response” to the Covid-19 crisis led to public trust in the government increasing from 18 per cent during the last recession in 2009 to an “unprecedented level” of 65 per cent last July.

...