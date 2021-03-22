Trust in the government rose during early months of pandemic
‘Relatively generous’ supports for workers meant that trust in public institutions was high by mid summer of last year, according to a new study
Trust in the government rose during the first part of the pandemic due to the “relatively generous” Covid-19 supports it introduced for workers and businesses, according to a new study.
Researchers in NUI Galway found that the “strong policy response” to the Covid-19 crisis led to public trust in the government increasing from 18 per cent during the last recession in 2009 to an “unprecedented level” of 65 per cent last July.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
J&J on track to get 2.2m one-jab vaccines to Ireland
Senior executive Johan Van Hoof says disparate global production centres will ensure the rollout won’t be affected by any US export ban
‘This could be huge’: how key figures realised the full extent of Covid-19
This time last year, most people had no idea of the coronavirus tidal wave that was about to hit us, but a handful of individuals realised the gravity of the situation straight away
AstraZeneca crisis proves short-lived
Some argue that Ireland’s prudence in suspending rollout over the blood clot issue will boost public confidence in vaccination. Others say it may cost lives
Interview: No rest for Ireland’s vaccine tsar
Brian MacCraith, chairman of the high-level taskforce on Covid-19 vaccination, has his work cut out in coordinating all bodies involved in the rollout