Coronavirus

True number of daily cases could ‘easily be’ 60,000

Overwhelmed testing system likely to be missing tens of thousands of cases as positivity rate soars

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
4th January, 2022
More than half of people being tested for Covid-19 are positive. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The true number of Covid-19 daily cases is could be as high as 60,000 per day, according to a Nphet advisor.

With more than 20,000 confirmed cases per day in the past week, it is thought that up to 30,000 could have been detected by the testing system, while the true number of infections in the community is estimated to be at least three times that.

“If we had the capacity we could have easily detected 28,000 to...

