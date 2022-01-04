True number of daily cases could ‘easily be’ 60,000

The true number of Covid-19 daily cases is could be as high as 60,000 per day, according to a Nphet advisor.

With more than 20,000 confirmed cases per day in the past week, it is thought that up to 30,000 could have been detected by the testing system, while the true number of infections in the community is estimated to be at least three times that.

“If we had the capacity we could have easily detected 28,000 to...