Trinity to get HSE pop-up vaccination centre

Move is part of government drive to get more young people vaccinated

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
17th September, 2021
The director of Trinity’s health service has said the college health service would be facilitating the HSE vaccination centre. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Trinity College Dublin has become the first third-level to announce there will be a HSE pop-up vaccination centre on campus.

Last month the government said it was to establish pop-up vaccination centres on college campuses to increase the number of young people who get the jab. The opening of the centres is to coincide with fresher’s week when many students will be on campus.

The centre will be open on Monday 27 and...

