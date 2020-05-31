Tricky fiscal balancing act ahead for next government

Two detailed reports last week laid bare the scale of the economic devastation caused by the necessary public health measures introduced to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
The analyses compiled by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) provided some detail to the facts of life we’re all too familiar with and can see around us.
Unemployment has soared, consumption has plummeted. Investment has fallen off a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team