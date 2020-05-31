Sunday May 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tricky fiscal balancing act ahead for next government

Two key reports detail the scale of the economic devastation caused by the pandemic. But spending big now to support the economy will limit the degree to which austerity will be required in the future

31st May, 2020
IFAC described it as an “economic crisis” while the ESRI told us the economy was facing “the largest recession in its history

Two detailed reports last week laid bare the scale of the economic devastation caused by the necessary public health measures introduced to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The analyses compiled by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) provided some detail to the facts of life we’re all too familiar with and can see around us.

Unemployment has soared, consumption has plummeted. Investment has fallen off a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cabinet to ease some Covid-19 restrictions amid growing pressure

Two-metre rule and 14-day entry quarantine to remain for now. Ministers eager to scrap travel limit and allow return of staycations

Michael Brennan | 7 hours ago

Top ten Irish care homes are supported by €300m from state

The biggest care home groups are increasing controlled by global funds, while family-owned groups are taking on investors or getting out of the business altogether

Róisín Burke | 10 hours ago

The silence of the stands

Fans across the globe are feeling the loss of sport due to Covid-19. But it’s obviously far tougher for the athletes, who know all too well that sometimes careers don’t end in glory: sometimes they don’t even end in competition

Barry J Whyte | 10 hours ago