Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Travel bans and closed borders are first response to Covid-19 surges

As Spain insists large areas of the country are safe for tourists, does stopping or restricting travel have a material impact on the spread of Covid-19?

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
2nd August, 2020
A beachgoer with a face mask appears to be an outlier in Salou, Spain. The country’s tourism industry is in dire straits as other European nations seek to restrict visits to the Mediterranean. Picture: Bloomberg

The Dubai pub in Totana, Murcia was not well known outside of the small tourist town in south-eastern Spain. At least that was the case until 300 people passed through it on a mid-July weekend and, by last week, it was making headlines across Europe.

The precariousness of Spain’s struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic was laid bare when the 32,000 resident town was shut off with 55 positive cases among those 300 drinkers.

The local government took...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Officials warned ministers that mortgage holders must pay interest on mortgage break

Tánaiste and finance minister were advised by officials that mortgage holders would have to stump up extra interest or face ‘serious’ consequences

Peter O'Dwyer | 9 hours ago

Pubs face ‘death knell’ if August 10 reopening is put back

Prominent publicans warn that many hostelries are reaching a financial breaking point after being closed for almost five months

Killian Woods | 9 hours ago

Walsh scathing on government’s ‘extreme’ measures on air travel

The IAG chief executive has called for the dropping of the 14-day restricted movement period for those who travel into the country

Ian Guider | 9 hours ago