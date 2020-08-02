Travel bans and closed borders are first response to Covid-19 surges

The Dubai pub in Totana, Murcia was not well known outside of the small tourist town in south-eastern Spain. At least that was the case until 300 people passed through it on a mid-July weekend and, by last week, it was making headlines across Europe.

The precariousness of Spain’s struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic was laid bare when the 32,000 resident town was shut off with 55 positive cases among those 300 drinkers.

The local government took...