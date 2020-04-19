Transformed: how Covid-19 has been the making of Cuomo

Gay Americans are declaring themselves “Cuomosexuals”. The social media accounts of A-list actresses, singers and celebrities are ablaze with declarations of infatuation. His handling of the Covid-19 outbreak has transformed Andrew Cuomo, New York’s taciturn three-term governor into the unlikeliest of television stars, and a national heart-throb to boot.
Much as Rudy Giuliani became America’s Mayor for his leadership in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks, Cuomo has become...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team