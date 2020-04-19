Sunday April 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Transformed: how Covid-19 has been the making of Cuomo

He was previously regarded as ruthless and humourless, but New York mayor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the crisis has turned him into an unlikely heartthrob

19th April, 2020
Andrew Cuomo, the three-term Democratic governor of New York, is likely to be a presidential contender in 2024

Gay Americans are declaring themselves “Cuomosexuals”. The social media accounts of A-list actresses, singers and celebrities are ablaze with declarations of infatuation. His handling of the Covid-19 outbreak has transformed Andrew Cuomo, New York’s taciturn three-term governor into the unlikeliest of television stars, and a national heart-throb to boot.

Much as Rudy Giuliani became America’s Mayor for his leadership in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks, Cuomo has become...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Exam stress bites as students await Leaving Cert start date

A survey of 28,000 students earlier this month showed 49 per cent wanted the Leaving Cert cancelled, but the Department of Education is adamant it will go ahead

Daniel Murray | 6 hours ago

Twelve steps to ensuring a successful hotel’s survival

Fergus O‘Halloran resorted to drastic measures to keep his Twelve hotel in Galway open – and six weeks into the shutdown, they’re just about working

Gillian Nelis | 6 hours ago

CIF calls for social housing work to be classed as ‘essential’

Industry body is eager to get housebuilding restarted after weeks of inaction

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago