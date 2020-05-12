Top epidemiologist urges Ireland: Don’t flatten the curve, crush it

Ireland should go one step further than flattening the curve and aim to completely eliminate Covid-19 from the country by mid-July, a top epidemiologist has said.
Professor Gerry Killeen, the incoming Axa research chair in applied pathogen ecology at University College Cork, has proposed that Ireland should follow the lead of countries such as New Zealand and aim to “crush the curve”.
This would mean slowing down and drawing out the government‘s current...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team