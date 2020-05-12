Wednesday May 13, 2020
Top epidemiologist urges Ireland: Don’t flatten the curve, crush it

Professor Gerry Killeen believes Covid-19 could be eliminated here in two months if lockdown was maintained

12th May, 2020
2
Dublin in lockdown: Professor Gerry Killeen argues the country should maintain restrictions until it has eliminated Covid-19. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Ireland should go one step further than flattening the curve and aim to completely eliminate Covid-19 from the country by mid-July, a top epidemiologist has said.

Professor Gerry Killeen, the incoming Axa research chair in applied pathogen ecology at University College Cork, has proposed that Ireland should follow the lead of countries such as New Zealand and aim to “crush the curve”.

This would mean slowing down and drawing out the government‘s current...

