Sunday May 17, 2020
Too early to ease lockdown, says health systems expert

Restrictions should not be eased until there are fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases a day, says DCU professor

17th May, 2020
A worker at a retail outlet in Naas, Co Kildare: many businesses are eager to reopen PIcture: Rollingnews

One of the country’s leading public health experts has called on the Irish government to “reflect” on its plans to ease lockdown restrictions, calling for a more ambitious plan to eliminate the coronavirus completely.

Dr Anthony Staines, professor of health systems at Dublin City University, said that easing restrictions before more ambitious goals were met would result in Irish society “being bounced right back into lockdown again”.

