Too early to assess pandemic response: public health doctors

Make-up of expert group to assess Ireland’s response to Covid-19, is criticised for narrow focus and for lack of frontline workers and patient representatives

Danielle Barron
30th January, 2022
Too early to assess pandemic response: public health doctors
Case numbers of Covid-19 remain high in the general population. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The establishment of an expert group to assess Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been branded premature by public health doctors.

The membership of the newly convened Public Health Reform Expert Advisory Group (EAG) was announced last Tuesday, as the public was still processing the lifting of all public health restrictions and the same day that more than 9,000 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the state.

A statement from the Department of...

