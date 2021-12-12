Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Tony O’Brien: The real victims of Covid are not those shouting on the airwaves

Without doubt, sectors forced once again to close or scale down should be financially supported – but the bad-tempered complaining has to stop

Tony O'Brien
12th December, 2021
Tony O’Brien: The real victims of Covid are not those shouting on the airwaves
Forgive me if my sympathies are not available for the hysterically hyperventilating nightclub and pantomime impresarios who took to the airwaves this past week. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Last week’s tightening and partial reintroduction of some Covid restrictions – and the prospect of more to follow – has been met with undiluted and uncontained fury from some in the business sectors that are most affected.

On this occasion, much of the rhetoric hitting the airwaves has gone way beyond legitimate special pleading for much-needed economic supports. Some people need to get a serious grip on themselves. This time around, a new...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ivan Perry: ‘Now it is clear there is a good level of transmission in the schools so by closing them early you\&#039;d be helping break those chains’

Leading expert calls for schools to close a week early

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin
Christmas shoppers on Grafton Street: ‘Right now we should be battening down the hatches in terms of social engagements in preparation, but it seems most people don’t realise what’s coming’ . PIcture: RollingNews.ie

Booster race: why the arrival of Omicron raises the stakes

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin
Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection: Her Department will scrutinise recipients of Pup payments. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Almost one in ten Pup recipients were ineligible, Public Accounts Committee to hear

Coronavirus Eva Short
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, said there had been a significant increase in Covid-19 cases among 5-11 year olds, and that a small few could become severely ill. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach promises a ‘comprehensive’ plan to roll out vaccines for children

Coronavirus Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1