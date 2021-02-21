Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Tony O’Brien: The government is emerging at last from its quarantine denial

Mass travel, from the influx of Italian fans after a cancelled rugby match, to Cheltenham, to holiday makers returning from Spain and the ‘meaningful Christmas’ shows a leadership that has been unwilling to learn from cruel experience

Tony O'Brien
21st February, 2021
Allowing thousands to travel from Ireland to Cheltenham and then return unchecked was another error

The initial shock of something that is outside our range of experience or expectations is disorientating and hard to take in. We’ve all been there: we have a reflexive sense of denial and an often-misplaced hope that it isn’t really happening.

This was the collective experience for many in Ireland last March. The apocalyptic arrival of the new coronavirus caused a rare combination of dramatic action and a decision-making paralysis akin...

