Tony O’Brien: The government is emerging at last from its quarantine denial
Mass travel, from the influx of Italian fans after a cancelled rugby match, to Cheltenham, to holiday makers returning from Spain and the ‘meaningful Christmas’ shows a leadership that has been unwilling to learn from cruel experience
The initial shock of something that is outside our range of experience or expectations is disorientating and hard to take in. We’ve all been there: we have a reflexive sense of denial and an often-misplaced hope that it isn’t really happening.
This was the collective experience for many in Ireland last March. The apocalyptic arrival of the new coronavirus caused a rare combination of dramatic action and a decision-making paralysis akin...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
HSE to GPs: administer leftover vaccine doses to patients’ spouses
GPs have been given guidance on who is next in line to receive vaccination, to prevent extra doses spoiling
Hope springs eternal: HSE plans vaccine surge in April
A last-minute adjustment to ditch the AstraZeneca jab for the over-70s brought another unwelcome delay to the vaccine rollout, but GPs say steady work is being done behind the scenes
Breakdown of HSE’s €1.6 billion war chest to fight Covid-19
The National Service Plan shows that €200m of the €1.6bn allocated to fighting the pandemic is to be spent on the rollout of vaccinations
Scally warns Ireland to put Britain on red travel list
The medical expert warns mandatory quarantine is vital to protect our national vaccine strategy from new Covid-19 variant