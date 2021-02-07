Subscribe Today
Tony O’Brien: It’s time for other ministers to step up and help Donnelly

Even in a normal year, the Department of Health would be under strain – and this is the polar opposite of a normal year

Tony O'Brien
7th February, 2021
Tony O'Brien: It's time for other ministers to step up and help Donnelly
The Department of Health and its minister have never been under more pressure than they are now leading the battle against Covid. Pic. RollingNews

For 11 months now, this country has been at war with the pandemic. Actions have been taken, and emergency powers used that we would not normally expect to see outside of wartime situations.

In warfare, the term strategy, which originates from the ancient Greek strategos – the title given to the most senior military commander – embodies the basic notion of marshalling all the forces at your disposal to achieve your most important objectives. Strategy, in...

