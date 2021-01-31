Timeline to zero-covid would stretch all the way to July
Nphet is not in favour of adopting the zero-Covid approach to fighting the virus, but the scientists in the Independent Scientific Advisory Group are strong advocates of this approach. It would not be easy – and there is danger of public unrest if it doesn’t work
Do you remember the original reopening strategy last summer?
The ‘Roadmap to Reopening Society’, published in May, proposed a 100-day journey back to normality.
Within just three months, by gradually lifting restrictions as cases fell, the plan hoped we could arrive at the aspirational “phase 5” by August 10.
