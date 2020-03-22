Sunday March 22, 2020
Three Irish firms ramp up Covid-19 test production lines

Assay Genie, BioPanda Reagents and Randox life-science companies make kits that give results in minutes

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
22nd March, 2020
HSE staff are carrying out Covid-19 tests at Croke Park

Irish life sciences companies who have developed rapid tests for Covid-19 are expanding in an effort to meet global demand.

Dublin-based Assay Genie, Belfast-based BioPanda Reagents and Co Antrim-based Randox are among a growing number of life-science companies offering tests for the novel coronavirus which return results within minutes.

Assay Genie and BioPanda have developed finger-prick tests which can confirm the presence of the virus while Randox has a “multiplex viral respiratory infection” test...

