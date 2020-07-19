The tourism trap: Killarney’s battle to get back on its feet

Laura Tangney is a woman on the move. It’s July, and it should be the height of the season for her jaunting cars, but rather than transporting visitors, she is on her feet in the centre of Killarney, battling for every bit of business she can get.

Last Tuesday afternoon, just after midday, her jarvies, horses and carts patiently waited for tourists opposite the International Hotel. It’s where we planned to meet, but...