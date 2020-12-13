The stuff of life: how a vaccine building block could revolutionise medicine

Last Tuesday, Irishwoman Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial. "I feel so privileged," Keenan beamed through her mask at her local hospital in Coventry, clearly bewildered by the sudden media spotlight she found herself under.

And yet despite all the attention, it is likely Keenan did not grasp just how significant a moment it was. Not only was she the first member...