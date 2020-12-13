The stuff of life: how a vaccine building block could revolutionise medicine
mRNA, or messenger RNA, is not only at the centre of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines: it can also be harnessed to treat diseases ranging from cancer to Alzheimer’s
Last Tuesday, Irishwoman Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial. "I feel so privileged," Keenan beamed through her mask at her local hospital in Coventry, clearly bewildered by the sudden media spotlight she found herself under.
And yet despite all the attention, it is likely Keenan did not grasp just how significant a moment it was. Not only was she the first member...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
This Christmas could be the most dangerous time of the year
Despite reports of booming trade in restaurants and retail, research indicates that people are cautious about visiting others at Christmas
Irish firm launches hygiene pod to track crowds’ safe movement
Cpac Modular’s Safegate system will range in price from €32,000 to €50,000 per unit, based on the amount of technology a client wishes to have inside it
Joining the queue: the 14 categories of prioritised vaccine recipients
Elderly in care homes and frontline workers at top of list, while pregnant women and children will be among last to get doses
Demand for private PCR tests growing ahead of Christmas
Professionals seek ‘peace of mind’ before spending festive period with families