The roadmap back to normality: five phases of return

The government has published a roadmap for exiting the Covid-19 lockdown in phases.
The five phases will be tiered over the next four months and introduced every three weeks. Each subsequent phase will only be initiated on the basis of public health advice and the status of the virus.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that if the virus begins to spread more widely during any of the phases, restrictions may have to be renewed.
