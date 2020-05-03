Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The roadmap back to normality: five phases of return

The government’s strategy for exiting the coronavirus lockdown is split into five distinct phases, beginning May 18 and ending August 10

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
3rd May, 2020
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that if the virus begins to spread more widely during any of the phases, restrictions may have to be renewed

The government has published a roadmap for exiting the Covid-19 lockdown in phases.

The five phases will be tiered over the next four months and introduced every three weeks. Each subsequent phase will only be initiated on the basis of public health advice and the status of the virus.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that if the virus begins to spread more widely during any of the phases, restrictions may have to be renewed.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Keelings finds only 78 local workers for harvest

There were 485 local applications for jobs after the recent controversy over the arrival of Bulgarian fruit-pickers but, for various reasons, only 78 proved suitable

Aaron Rogan | 9 hours ago

McCann: Dalata boss stays positive over hotel group’s immediate future

The hotel chief is adamant that there will be business opportunities after the pandemic has passed

Peter O'Dwyer | 9 hours ago

HSE to meet social media giants over 5G fringe conspiracies

The move follows a spate of attacks on telecommunications masts in Donegal and Cork in recent days

Aaron Rogan | 9 hours ago