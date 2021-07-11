Subscribe Today
The prize of herd immunity proves to be a moving target

Experts differ on whether herd immunity can actually be reached, or whether we must reconcile ourselves to living with Covid-19 for the foreseeable future

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
11th July, 2021
The prize of herd immunity proves to be a moving target
Vaccinations under way at the mass vaccination centre in the Helix, DCU, Dublin. Picture: PA

How do you model this race between the vaccine and the variants, when you can’t see the finish line?

Currently, 68 per cent of Ireland’s over-16 population have had a first dose, and 50 per cent have had a second.

Paul Reid, the HSE chief executive, said on RTÉ’s Prime Time last Thursday night that herd immunity, he hoped, would be achieved at 80 per cent – the first time he has publicly...

