Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The only games in town

Desperate for a sporting fix? Dodgy wifi and unreliable streaming feeds could not prevent enterprising sports fan Emmet Ryan from finding Belarusian football matches, Taiwanese baseball and some fiendishly complicated chess matches for you to watch

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
3rd May, 2020
3
Yu-Hsien Chu of Rakuten Monkeys against Uni-President Lions in the CPBL at Taoyuan, Taiwan. Picture: Getty

The most dominant athlete on the planet right now doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page. Chu Yu-Hsien is virtually unknown outside his native Taiwan, and even there he was a bit of a late bloomer.

He plays baseball, incidentally, and is rather good for the level he plays at, which is also the only level that matters right now. The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) is one of a handful of sports leagues...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Keelings finds only 78 local workers for harvest

There were 485 local applications for jobs after the recent controversy over the arrival of Bulgarian fruit-pickers but, for various reasons, only 78 proved suitable

Aaron Rogan | 5 hours ago

McCann: Dalata boss stays positive over hotel group’s immediate future

The hotel chief is adamant that there will be business opportunities after the pandemic has passed

Peter O'Dwyer | 5 hours ago

HSE to meet social media giants over 5G fringe conspiracies

The move follows a spate of attacks on telecommunications masts in Donegal and Cork in recent days

Aaron Rogan | 5 hours ago