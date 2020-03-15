The media thrive on conflict, but Covid-19 teaches us solidarity

In our post-election hiatus, I’ve been struck by how little our current affairs media contributes to our political sense-making. Initial sound bites – it’s a photo finish, a three-way split, an election nobody won – quickly morphed into an unhelpful impatience at the time it’s taking to form a government. Through a different lens the result might be interpreted as citizens exhorting politicians to integrate their differences, find a new balance and look beyond economic...