‘The longer the city’s in semi-hibernation, the longer it’ll take to wake up’

Within minutes of the announcement of new Covid-19 guidelines last Tuesday, the phone in Salamanca restaurant started ringing with people cancelling bookings.

"Public transport should be avoided where possible,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, prompting the calls and emails to the Dublin city centre eatery.

Caroline Boyle, its managing director, said she was shocked at the announcement because the move in cities towards pedestrianisation has been accelerated by the recent economic lockdown. The...