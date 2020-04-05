The European theatre: how member states are handling the pandemic

The epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic seemed to shift last week to the US. Nearly 7,000 people there have died and a quarter of all the world’s cases are now recorded in the country, with New York particularly badly hit.

The numbers, however, continue to grow in Europe, where more than 40,000 people have died and half the world’s infections are recorded, and where people are enduring high levels of fear and uncertainty.

...