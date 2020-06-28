The day of reckoning: how businesses will reopen tomorrow

Andrea Horan has had leopard print perspex screens installed at her nail salon, as part of what she calls the “the pantomime of safety”.
Tropical Popical on South William Street in Dublin 2 is something of an institution among its clients, with flashy fashion and kitsch a big part of its selling point. Horan wants to make sure the business doesn’t lose its soul as a more sterile environment is needed to meet...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team