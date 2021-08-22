The battle against Covid: is vaccine immunity already on the wane?
Israel is rolling out a booster programme as Covid-19 cases spike, while outbreaks in nursing homes here are suggesting reduced vaccine efficacy
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
“I believe we are at war.” That was the startling statement which Professor Salman Zarka, Israel’s coronavirus commissioner, made at a parliamentary committee last Wednesday.
Israel had one of the quickest rollouts and highest vaccine uptakes in the world, weaponising one of the most effective vaccines – Pfizer – against the Alpha variant. And it was working, with almost all domestic restrictions lifted in June as the country became the envy...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Martin wants full-capacity venues opened to vaccinated people when live sector opens
The Minister for Culture and Arts has told industry figures that her draft plan for the sector was knocked back by cabinet colleagues two weeks ago
Parents group calls for mandatory wearing of face masks in primary schools
Parents United has also appealed for a remote learning option for children and Hepa filters and CO2 monitors in all classrooms
Long Covid: ‘I don’t think I’ll regain my previous life’
Up to 30,000 Irish people could be dealing with the debilitating post-viral illness, and treatment options are limited
Health expert: giving vaccine boosters here would be ‘unethical’
Professor Anthony Staines argues that developing countries where vaccination rates are extremely low should be prioritised