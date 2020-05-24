The art of surviving empty seats

Philip King is blessed with the dual gifts of creativity and original thought. Even so, the veteran Other Voices producer has no hesitation in finding inspiration in the words of others as he attempts to chart a way out of lockdown and envisage what the arts will look like after the pandemic.
Ahead of our chat, King has compiled some thoughts in a note. In it, he includes a quote from John Tusa, former director...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team