Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The art of surviving empty seats

Thousands of artists out of pocket and unable to perform, venue capacities slashed to tiny levels, actors having to practice social distancing on stage: the short-term outlook appears bleak for Ireland’s artistic community as it comes to terms with Covid-19

24th May, 2020
4
Neil Murray, co-director and chief executive at the Abbey, said the projects as they were planned “just simply weren't going to be feasible” in the context of physical distancing. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Philip King is blessed with the dual gifts of creativity and original thought. Even so, the veteran Other Voices producer has no hesitation in finding inspiration in the words of others as he attempts to chart a way out of lockdown and envisage what the arts will look like after the pandemic.

Ahead of our chat, King has compiled some thoughts in a note. In it, he includes a quote from John Tusa, former director...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Feed The Heroes raises €1.3m for frontline staff meals

Chairwoman says the campaign, which will wind down over the next two weeks, boosted workers’ morale and helped small businesses

Aaron Rogan | 10 hours ago

Publicans seek clarity from Donohoe on ‘unviable’ businesses

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland has urged the Minister for Finance to spell out how pubs might qualify for financial support from the state

Peter O'Dwyer | 10 hours ago

The ambassador of pandemic reality checks

In a surreal sign of the times, He Xiangdong’s primary task at the moment as Chinese ambassador to Ireland is pushing back against what he claims are lies around China and the coronavirus

Killian Woods | 10 hours ago