Sunday May 24, 2020
The ambassador of pandemic reality checks

In a surreal sign of the times, He Xiangdong’s primary task at the moment as Chinese ambassador to Ireland is pushing back against what he claims are lies around China and the coronavirus

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
24th May, 2020
He Xiangdong, the Chinese Ambassador to Ireland, who last week took out ads in a national newspaper to rebut claims circulating in the western press about the origin of coronavirus

He Xiangdong, China’s ambassador to Ireland, likes to quote US politicians. He takes after his president in that regard.

“As a very famous Irish-American politician once said: ‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts’,” he said, quoting Daniel Patrick Moynihan, the former US ambassador to the United Nations.

The ambassador also rolled out a well-trodden line of Abraham Lincoln’s during an interview with the...

