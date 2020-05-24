The ambassador of pandemic reality checks

He Xiangdong, China’s ambassador to Ireland, likes to quote US politicians. He takes after his president in that regard.

“As a very famous Irish-American politician once said: ‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts’,” he said, quoting Daniel Patrick Moynihan, the former US ambassador to the United Nations.

The ambassador also rolled out a well-trodden line of Abraham Lincoln’s during an interview with the...