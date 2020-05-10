Sunday May 10, 2020
Testing of tracing app for virus pushed out to end of month

Possible delay in rollout of contact tracing for Covid-19 over concerns about accuracy of technology

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
10th May, 2020
The deployment of a contact tracing app is viewed as a crucial tool in allowing social distancing restrictions to be relaxed

Testing of the HSE’s Covid-19 tracing app will not begin until the end of the month which could further delay the roll-out of the technology designed to assist in easing the government’s lockdown measures.

The potential delay comes as concerns were raised last week by researchers about the accuracy of the technology.

