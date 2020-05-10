Testing of tracing app for virus pushed out to end of month

Testing of the HSE’s Covid-19 tracing app will not begin until the end of the month which could further delay the roll-out of the technology designed to assist in easing the government’s lockdown measures.
The potential delay comes as concerns were raised last week by researchers about the accuracy of the technology.
The deployment of a contact tracing app is viewed as a crucial tool in allowing social distancing restrictions to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team