Temporarily laid-off staff could lose profit share options

Employees who are temporarily laid off could miss out on payments from potentially lucrative share option schemes.

Approved profit share and save-as-you-earn schemes are tax-efficient ways for companies to issue shares to staff or for employees to buy discounted shares. However, under current Revenue Commissioners rules, the schemes do not allow for a break in payments, meaning some employees who are temporarily laid off or furloughed may miss out.

Save-as-you-earn schemes allow employees to save...