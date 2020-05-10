Monday May 11, 2020
Temporarily laid-off staff could lose profit share options

Approved profit share and save-as-you-earn schemes do not allow for a break in payments

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
10th May, 2020
Guidance from the Revenue on whether it would be possible to suspend the operation of schemes during the current crisis is being sought by companies

Employees who are temporarily laid off could miss out on payments from potentially lucrative share option schemes.

Approved profit share and save-as-you-earn schemes are tax-efficient ways for companies to issue shares to staff or for employees to buy discounted shares. However, under current Revenue Commissioners rules, the schemes do not allow for a break in payments, meaning some employees who are temporarily laid off or furloughed may miss out.

Save-as-you-earn schemes allow employees to save...

