Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Technology and Covid-19: Connecting through the crisis

Covid-19 is putting humanity and how we use technology under a microscope. If we are willing to look and learn, the crisis could offer us the opportunity to map out a brighter future through the relationship between society and technological change

29th March, 2020
Technology and social media has forced us to examine humanity more closely. Picture: Getty

Necessity, the saying goes, is the mother of invention. This is certainly true of the Covid-19 crisis. Manufacturers are changing their production lines to make respirators, distillers are turning out hand-sanitising gel, and people are finding creative ways to self-distance and isolate as they lose social access.

However, just as people can be seen at their best in a crisis, they can also be seen at their worst....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The American virus

Nadine O‘Regan is joined by US correspondent Marion McKeone for the latest episode of The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

Nadine O’Regan | 2 hours ago

Door handle-sterilising device could help tackle virus, say entrepreneurs

Brian Cunningham and Maurice McDonagh say they have already sold about 5,000 units are their device worldwide

Barry J Whyte | 2 hours ago

The great food fightback against Covid-19

Ireland’s food producers are having to rapidly adjust to a changing world. Three of them tell Gillian Nelis how they are adapting their business models to cope with the new reality

Gillian Nelis | 2 hours ago