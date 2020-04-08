Teachers and tech giants move learning online

Microsoft is creating online education events in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) to fill in for the closure of its Dreamspace facility during the coronavirus crisis.

Dreamspace is an education space for primary and secondary students at Microsoft’s Irish headquarters in Leopardstown, with about 25,000 visting every year.

“In line with the school closures, we’ve had to close it temporarily so we’re making Dreamspace available at home as a remote learning support. We’re...