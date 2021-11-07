TD said he would ‘sooner go to jail’ than wear face mask
Documents released by the Oireachtas describe dozens of breaches of Covid-19 guidelines and aggression towards compliance staff
A TD told a member of the Oireachtas Covid-19 compliance team that he would “sooner go to jail” than wear a mask in Leinster House.
Concerns were also raised about a lack of social distancing among ministerial drivers, who would then drive cars on lengthy journeys with Cabinet members.
The details are contained in a new tranche of documents released by the Oireachtas detailing reported breaches of public health guidelines as well as...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Covid-19: ‘This is what endemic looks like’
It’s looking increasingly likely that the coronavirus will stick around for the long term. So what are our government and our health service planning to do to cope with this eventuality?
‘We all love sounding like we know loads about Covid, but there’s so much more we don’t know’
As cases surge again and booster shots are rolled out, many are pinning their hopes once again on a top-up vaccine to ‘end’ the pandemic. Experts and activists say it’s not that simple
HSE yet to complete report on effectiveness of Covid Tracker App
Some €1.47 million has been spent on the app which was launched 15 months ago
Acquired immunity among unvaccinated will ‘gradually’ cause drop in cases, Nphet advisor says
‘Over time, we will see a reduction, because people who have the greatest level of exposure happen to gain immunity from having had the disease’