TD said he would ‘sooner go to jail’ than wear face mask

A TD told a member of the Oireachtas Covid-19 compliance team that he would “sooner go to jail” than wear a mask in Leinster House.

Concerns were also raised about a lack of social distancing among ministerial drivers, who would then drive cars on lengthy journeys with Cabinet members.

The details are contained in a new tranche of documents released by the Oireachtas detailing reported breaches of public health guidelines as well as...