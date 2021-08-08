TCD’s Luke O’Neill says Electric Picnic should go ahead as test event
The immunology professor disagrees with Laois County Council’s decision to cancel the 70,000-attendee music festival, saying it could be held safely as a pilot event
The government should allow Electric Picnic to go ahead as a pilot event in late September, Luke O’Neill has said.
The Trinity College Dublin immunology professor said Ireland should pursue more ambitious outdoor pilot events, with Electric Picnic facilitated through mandatory vaccine passes and antigen tests.
Planning permission for the music festival, with 70,000 attendees expected, was refused last week by Laois County Council.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: We need to talk about who will call the shots in a post-Covid world
The government has been led in its decisions on the pandemic by Nphet, an unelected body that favours conformity of opinion within its ranks, but as we move towards ‘Living with Covid’, it is time to reinstate proper democratic accountability and transparency
Tony O’Brien: The time for state micro-management of hospitality sector is over
The sectors hardest hit by Covid-19 should at the very least have a seat at the table when decisions affecting them are being made
Covid-19 certs used by almost 723,000 for dining and travel
The digital certificates appear to have had a successful initial rollout, amid signs of strong public uptake
Vaccine uptake: how the Irish shot to the top and why other countries are not faring as well
Experts say enthusiasm for the vaccine is down to a highly educated population putting its trust in institutions, transparency from the medical and scientific communities, and healthy debate at every stage of the rollout