Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Target of 80 per cent of adults getting first vaccine by end of June ‘likely to be missed’

Leo Varadkar says if target is missed it will ‘only be by a few weeks’

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th May, 2021
Target of 80 per cent of adults getting first vaccine by end of June ‘likely to be missed’
Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, anticipates a “very positive” re-opening of further sectors of the economy because the number of people with Covid-19 in intensive care units is below 40 and the daily number of infections is stable at 400-500 per day. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

"The target is still the target." That is what Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, told Alan Kelly, the Labour leader, in the Dáil last month about the aim of having 80 per cent of adults getting their first Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June.

Up until today, it was appearing possible that this target would be met, with up to 50 per cent of adults due to have at least one Covid-19...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health: repeated advice against non-essential travel to Britain. Picture: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Mandatory quarantine for Britain needed to protect reopening, Nphet adviser says

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 4 days ago
Passengers at Heathrow Airport in London walk to coaches destined for quarantine hotels: mandatory hotel quarantine for visitors arriving from India was introduced by the British government on April 23. Picture: Getty

Indian variant strengthens case for cautious approach

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 4 days ago
Three Fine Gael MEPs, Frances Fitzgerald, Seán Kelly and Deirdre Clune, abstained from voting on the amendment, with Colm Markey the only Irish member of the parliament to oppose it. Picture: Getty

Fine Gael MEPs abstain as European Parliament backs vaccine waiver

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
If we allow B.1.617 variants to establish themselves here, it may not be possible to stop them from rapidly burning their way through the remaining unvaccinated population. Picture: Getty

Comment: Our urgent choice between living with or without new Covid-19 variants

Coronavirus Gerry Killeen 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1