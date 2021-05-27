Target of 80 per cent of adults getting first vaccine by end of June ‘likely to be missed’
Leo Varadkar says if target is missed it will ‘only be by a few weeks’
"The target is still the target." That is what Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, told Alan Kelly, the Labour leader, in the Dáil last month about the aim of having 80 per cent of adults getting their first Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June.
Up until today, it was appearing possible that this target would be met, with up to 50 per cent of adults due to have at least one Covid-19...
